Sea Dogs Fall 6-4 on Fathers Day

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (35-33) fell 6-4 on Sunday afternoon against the Somerset Patriots (37-32) in front of a sold out Fathers Day crowd, but still came away with the series win, four games to two.

Franklin Arias was three-for five with two doubles and a solo home run, his 14th of the season, which he delivered on the first pitch he saw. Ahbram Liendo also left the ballpark with a solo shot off the scoreboard, his fifth of the season and second of the week, extending his active on-base streak to 20 games, and his active hit streak to five games. Johanfran Garcia also extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 21 games with a walk in the first inning, but did not record a hit, ending his streak at 13 games.

RHP Anthony Eyanson had another excellent start, holding Somerset scoreless on three hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

After Arias' leadoff homer in the first, Portland brought seven more batters to the plate, but scored just one more run on a Brooks Brannon sac fly. In the second inning Arias doubled, eventually scoring on another Brannon sac fly, extending the lead to 3-0.

Somerset cut into that lead with a Jace Avina two-RBI single in the fifth, before Liendo pushed it back to 4-2 with his solo shot. After that, Somerset scored four runs unanswered on a couple of sacrifice hits and a Connor McGinnis two-run home run, his second of the week.

RHP Harrison Cohen (2-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win, pitching a scoreless and hitless eighth inning. LHP Erik Rivera (0-2, 4.18 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. RHP Trent Sellers (S, 1) earned the save with six consecutive strikeouts in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Sea Dogs will start the second half of the season on the road next week against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Northeast Division first half champions. Tuesday night's first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm, with starters for both teams to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.