Squirrels Blanked by Baysox Sunday, 8-0

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and lost to the Chesapeake Baysox, 8-0, on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (43-25) were handed their first series loss of the year, dropping four-of-six games to the Baysox (29-39) this week to close the Eastern League's first half.

For the second consecutive game, the Baysox jumped out to a lead in the first inning. On the first pitch thrown by Richmond starter Greg Farone (Loss, 1-7), Douglas Hodo hit a solo homer. Later in the first, Aron Estrada hit a two-run single for a 3-0 Chesapeake lead.

Griff O'Ferrall brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third to open a 4-0 lead for the Baysox. Aron Estrada added a two-run double in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-0.

In the seventh, Estrada hit a solo homer to give him five RBIs for the game. Hodo hit another solo homer in the eighth for an 8-0 Baysox lead.

Cade Povich started for the Baysox on a rehab assignment from the Baltimore Orioles and allowed one hit over 3.1 innings. Sebastian Gongora (Win, 5-3) took over in the fifth and finished the shutout with five innings of work.

After a day off Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday night. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (1-0, 5.79) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday is Toe Bean Tuesday with cats welcome at the ballpark on The Lawn. Pre-registration is required via the link here. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to Richmond SPCA and Richmond Animal League.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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