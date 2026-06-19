Squirrels Take Down Baysox, 9-4

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pounded 12 hits and rolled to a 9-4 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (43-22) improved their record to 21 games over .500 for the first time since 2014 and have picked up back-to-back wins over the Baysox (26-39).

Bo Davidson gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning over the batter's eye in center. It was his 14th homer of the year eighth in his last 15 games.

Ty Hanchey opened a 5-1 lead with a two-run homer in the seventh, his second at Double-A.

In the eighth, Jean Carlos Sio padded the lead to 6-1 with an RBI single. He has 11 RBIs over his last six games started since June 10.

Later in the top of the eighth, Diego Velasquez added an RBI single and Davidson drove in a run with a groundout for a 9-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Baysox plated a run in the eighth and closed the score to 9-4 in the ninth with a two-run double by Fernando Peguero.

Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling held Chesapeake to one run over 4.2 innings but issued a career-high six walks, tying the Flying Squirrels single-game franchise record. Will Bednar (Win, 2-0) struck out four over 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring against starter Jauron Watts-Brown (Loss, 0-6) in the top of the first inning. Davidson singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout by Parks Harber and scored on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Szykowny.

In the bottom of the fourth, Richmond native Griff O'Ferrall hit a solo homer to tie the score for the Baysox, 1-1. It was the only run allowed by Flying Squirrels Trystan Vrieling over 4.2 innings, working around a career-high six walks.

Davidson went 3-for-5 with a homer, a stolen base and scored two runs. He extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

The series continues on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. Left-hander Yunior Marte (0-0, 4.40) will pitch for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Evan Yates (3-3, 5.53). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in Bowie, Md.

The Flying Squirrels return Richmond to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from June 23-30. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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