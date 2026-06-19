Late Ninth Inning Charge Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Portland

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-6 at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Thursday evening.

With three games remaining in the first half, the Patriots are 2.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division. For Somerset to win the first half, the Patriots need to win the next three games at Portland and for Reading to win the next three vs. Hartford.

Somerset got within a run in the ninth thanks to a Coby Morales three-run home run, marking Somerset's second consecutive game with a three-run ninth inning. Somerset's three ninth inning runs tied a season-high for the sixth time this year. Somerset's 34 ninth inning runs this season rank third-most in the Eastern League.

The 7-6 loss marked Somerset's fifth straight one-run game, moving them to 13-13 in 26 one-run games, which are tied with Richmond for the most in the Eastern League. Somerset's five straight one-run games is the longest streak by the Patriots since they played in a franchise-record five consecutive one-run games 6/4/22 @BNG - 6/9/22 vs. AKR. Dating back to May 29 vs. NH, 10 of Somerset's last 18 games have been one-run contests.

The result also marked Somerset's eighth straight game decided by three runs or fewer, bringing its record to 23-19 in such games.

Somerset scored two runs in the first inning, signaling the 15th time that Somerset has pounced for multiple runs in the first inning this season. The Patriots' 53 first inning runs lead the Eastern League and rank second in Double-A.

Coby Morales recorded Somerset's Double-A leading 105th home run this season with a three-run shot in the ninth inning. The Patriots have hit homers in 12 of their last 13 games, 28 of their last 32 games and 52-of-66 games this season. Their 105 home runs this season are the most through 66 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 219 HR pace through 66 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 66th straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset pitchers combined for double digit strikeouts (11) for the fourth consecutive game. Somerset's 698 strikeouts lead Double-A and rank fifth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

RHP Jack Cebert (4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters across the third and fourth innings. Dating back to his time with High-A Hudson Valley, Cebert has struck out at least four batters in 10 of 11 appearances this season.

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K) tallied a season-high four strikeouts. Austin's four strikeouts were his most in a single outing since fanning four batters on April 5, 2025 at Hartford.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up a strikeout in the seventh inning. Dating back to April 9 with High-A Hudson Valley, Rossi has not allowed an earned run in 19 games and 20.1 IP. During the streak, Rossi has allowed 8 H and 3 BB with 29 K, totaling a 0.49 WHIP and .104 BAA.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-3, BB, R) secured his 14th multi-hit game of the season with a single in the sixth inning. Avina has reached base safely in 31 of his last 32 games, slashing .346/.433/.685 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .951.

RF Garrett Martin (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, R) extended his active hit streak to a team-lead tying five games. In that span, he's 9-for-17 (.529 AVG) with a HR, four XBH, six RBI, five walks and three multi-hit games. Martin tattooed his 32nd extra base hit of the season with a double to left field in the first inning. It marked his third consecutive hit for extra bases after a home run and double on Wednesday.

In the sixth inning, Martin singled to left field to notch his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season. He recorded multiple hits in back-to-back contests for the fifth time this season and multiple hits in three of his last four games. Martin's 53 RBIs lead the Eastern League and Yankees farm system, while ranking fifth in Double-A.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-5, RBI, R) extended his active hit streak to a team-lead tying five games with an RBI single in the first inning. During Castillo's hit streak, he's 7-for-23 (.304) with a HR, two walks and two multi-hit games. Castillo singled in the ninth inning to pick up his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, R) smashed his career-high 12th homer in the ninth inning. Morales joins Garrett Martin, Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman and DJ Gladney as the fifth Patriot to hit 12 homers with Somerset this season. Morales' 51 RBIs rank second in the Eastern League and sixth in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion.

2B Connor McGinnis (0-for-3, HBP) was hit by a pitch in the second inning to extend his active on-base streak to 13 games. McGinnis' 13-game on-base streak is the longest single-season on-base streak in his career. During the streak, he is slashing .222/.314/.289 with a homer, seven RBI and four walks.

SS Owen Cobb (1-for-3, BB, R) cranked his 10th double of the season, before coming around to score in the fourth inning. Across his last five games, Cobb is 5-for-16 (.313) with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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