Santucci Shines, Suero Launches Team-Leading 11th Homer as Binghamton Cruises Past New Hampshire

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-41) cruise past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-31) 8-1 from Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies scored seven runs over the first two innings to take a 7-0 lead.

In the first frame, center fielder Jose Ramos blasted a solo home run, his ninth of the year. Ramos has now homered in back-to-back homestands in the Binghamton Mets uniforms.

Then, in the second, Binghamton exploded for six runs on five hits.

Right fielder Nick Lucky tallied his first hit in the Mets organization, which drove in a run. Designated hitter Chris Suero followed with a two-run home run, and he now holds the team lead with 11 blasts.

Binghamton third baseman Nick Lorusso roped a double to tally his team's 12th multi-hit game and later scored on a two-run double from catcher Vincent Perozo, who handed in his second three-hit game of the year.

Perozo has 16 RBIs over his first 26 games with four homers over his last 10 contests. The Rumble Ponies entered tonight with four runs over 18 innings and scored six in one inning with five hits.

Left-hander Joanthan Santucci (2-5) dazzled, going 6.0 scoreless innings with five hits and seven strikeouts.

Santucci has now pitched at least 6.0 innings three times, and tonight was his second scoreless outing of the year, last doing so on May 31, against Portland across 5.0 innings.

On the other side, right-hander Chris McElvain (3-2) struggled, going just 2.0 innings, surrendering eight hits across seven runs. Right-hander Geison Urbaez followed and settled things down, tossing 2.0 innings and allowing a run that was not earned.

New Hampshire scored in the top of the seventh inning off of right-hander Danis Correa, who transferred from High-Brooklyn before tonight's game. He surrendered a two-out RBI double to Nick Goodwin to cut it to an 8-1 deficit.

The Rumble Ponies had Binghamton University Bearcat alumnus Nick Rosselli make his Double-A debut tonight, becoming the first Bearcat to play for the Rumble Ponies. He chalked up an RBI groundout in the fourth inning to make it 8-0.

Binghamton's bullpen has allowed one run over the last 18 innings. Tonight, right-hander Justin Armbruester made his Ponie debut, tossing a scoreless eight innings with a strikeout. Right-hander Danis Correa allowed one run in the seventh, and right-hander Carlos Guzman pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Rumble Ponies set themselves up with momentum heading into the weekend, where 5x All-Star Fransico Lindor and outfielder Tyrone Taylor will make rehab assignments starting tomorrow night

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Vincent Perozo tallies his second three-hit game and has 16 RBI over his first 26 games (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI)...Nick Lorusso tallies his 12th multi-hit game, which leads the team (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB)...Jose Ramos mashes his 9th homer (1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, HBP)...Chris Suero leads the team with 11 homers (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB)...Jonathan Santucci tallies his third quality start and his second scoreless game (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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