Dylan Beavers to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Baysox

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Chesapeake Baysox announced today that Orioles outfielder Dylan Beavers is scheduled to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Chesapeake.

Beavers begins his rehab assignment as he makes his way back from a right oblique strain which landed him on the Baltimore injured list since May 11. In 33 games with the Orioles this season prior to the injury, Beavers hit .243 with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Beavers spent time with the Baysox in both the 2023 and 2024 season. He was promoted to the Baysox and made his Double-A debut on August 2, 2023. Beavers wrapped up the 2023 campaign with 34 games in a Baysox uniform, hitting .321 with a pair of homers and 12 RBI. Beavers suited up for the Baysox in 119 contests during the 2024 campaign. He posted a .241 average with 15 home runs and 50 RBI. Beavers was named Eastern League Player of the Week with the Baysox during the week of August 13-18, 2024, when he hit .450 in a series against the Altoona Curve, and reached base in 15 of 24 plate appearances. He was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on September 18, 2024.

Beavers then became the 232nd former Baysox player to make his major league debut on August 16, 2025, against the Houston Astros. He appeared in 35 games for the Orioles in 2025 and hit .227 with four homers and 14 RBI.

As one of baseball's premier farm systems, the Orioles bring an exciting pipeline of talent - and events like an MLB rehab assignment give fans a chance to be even more connected to the action and experience MLB talent up close.

Beavers joins Chesapeake in the midst of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday night. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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