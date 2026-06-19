Beavers Reaches Twice; Baysox Fall to Flying Squirrels on Thursday Night

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped Thursday's game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 9-4 final.

Orioles' outfielder Dylan Beavers started a major league rehab assignment and went 0-1 with a pair of walks, including reaching on nine pitches, before being replaced defensively in the sixth inning by Fernando Peguero in right field.

Chesapeake (26-39) fell behind as Richmond scored eight straight runs across the fifth through eighth innings.

The Flying Squirrels scored first, taking a first inning 1-0 lead on a Charlie Szykowny sacrifice fly.

The score held until the bottom of the fourth when the Baysox's Griff O'Ferrall took flight against Flying Squirrel right-hander Trystan Vrieling (W, 3-1). O'Ferrall's fifth home run of the season brought Chesapeake even, 1-1.

Chesapeake starter Juaron Watts-Brown pitched well midway through. The right-hander retired nine straight batters across the second through fifth innings, earning four of his season-high-tying seven strikeouts during the span.

Watts-Brown (L, 0-6), pitched a season-high five innings while giving up four hits, three runs, and one walk.

Richmond reclaimed a lead over Chesapeake on a Bo Davidson two-run homer that put the Flying Squirrels up 3-1 in the fifth.

The Flying Squirrels padded their advantage on a seventh inning Ty Hanchey two-run home run that preceded a four-run eighth inning.

Richmond surged ahead 9-1 on a Jean Carlos Sio RBI single, a Diego Velasquez two-run double, and a Davidson RBI groundout. Flying Squirrel right-hander Will Bednar pitched two and a third scoreless relief innings.

Chesapeake scored the final three runs when Thomas Sosa came home on a Willy Vasquez eighth inning RBI groundout before, in the ninth, Peguero laced a two-run double to plate Carter Young and Tavian Josenberger. Josenberger reached base three times on Thursday night.

Second baseman Aron Estrada exited the contest in the first inning with left thumb discomfort, following an attempted tag on a steal of second by Richmond's Davidson in the first inning.

The Baysox host the fourth of six games against the Flying Squirrels Friday. Right-hander Evan Yates (3-3, 5.53 ERA) is set to start for Chesapeake as Richmond counters with left-hander Yunior Marte (6-1, 3.90 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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