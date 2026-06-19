Sea Dogs Hold on for 7-6 Win over Somerset
Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-32) held on for a 7-6 win over the Somerset Patriots (36-30) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.
After a 49-minute rain delay, the Patriots plated two runs in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff walk issued to Jace Avina, he moved to third on a double by Garrett Martin. DJ Gladney lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, then Jackson Castillo lined an RBI single to the outfield, and Somerset led, 2-0.
Portland exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Raudelis Martinez roped a two-run double to tie the game. Martinez then scored on a sacrifice fly by Marvin Alcantara to take the 3-2 lead. Will Turner blasted a solo homer, his ninth of the season, to double Portland's lead, 4-2.
The Sea Dogs picked up single runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh and took a 7-3 lead to the ninth inning.
Down to their final strike in the ninth, Somerset's Coby Morales smashed his 12th homer of the year with a three-run blast for the final 7-6 score.
LHP Michael Sansone (1-0, 4.43 ERA) earned the win pitching 5.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five. RHP Jack Cebert (2-2, 6.87 ERA) was given the loss tossing 4.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.
The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet tomorrow Friday, June 19th at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. Portland will send RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.66 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will have RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 6.00 ERA) on the bump.
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