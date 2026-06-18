Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 18 vs Erie

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie SeaWolves (33-31) @ Harrisburg Senators (33-32)

Game #66

Thursday, June 18, 6:30 p.m. Â FNB Field

LH Carlos Peña (3-2) vs RH Isaac Lyon (0-3)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the third game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Sens won the first series between the two in April in Erie; the SeaWolves won the second series in May in Harrisburg. The two meet once more for a six-game set at UPMC Park starting July 7.

LAST GAME: After the SeaWolves retired the first 10 Senators hitters of the game, the Harrisburg offense busted open to score at least one run in each the fourth through eighth innings and win 11-6. The Sens blasted four home runs for the second time in the last three games. Each INF Cayden Wallace and OF Ethan Petry hit two. Wallace's first came in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1. In the fifth, a two-RBI INF Devin Fitz-Gerald single and an RBI single from OF Sam Petersen put Harrisburg in front 4-1. Erie's Chris Meyers homered in the sixth. Petry responded with a homer in the bottom of the inning, and a C Caleb Lomavita RBI double pushed the lead to 6-2. Wallace homered again in the seventh to lead 7-4. In the eighth, with the lead cut to 7-5, Harrisburg scored four runs on Petry's second homer, OF Johnathon Thomas'RBI double and Wallace's two-RBI double.

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Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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