June 18, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs fell 5-4 on Wednesday night as the Patriots completed a late comeback to win in extra innings. They scored three runs on two outs in the ninth inning, before driving in the winning run in the tenth.Ronald Rosario hit his first triple of the season on two outs in the sixth inning to break up a no-hitter and drive in two runs. Miguel Bleis extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI single shortly after.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Sea Dogs sit in fourth place in the Northeast Division. Hartford (37-27) is on top of the standings, 5.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (36-29) is 1.5 games back. New Hampshire (33-30) sits in third, 3.5 games back of Hartford. Hartford plays Reading this week, and New Hampshire plays Binghamton. This is the final series in the first half of the season, with the Northeast Division winner clinching a spot in the 2026 playoffs.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games and currently is on a team-leading ten-game hit streak dating back to June 2nd.

SPEAKING OF JOHANFRAN In addition to being named Eastern League Player of the Week, Garcia is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak and 17-game on base streak. His hitting streak dates back to June 2nd. During that time he is batting .477 (21-for-44) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI.

SANDOVAL'S START LHP Patrick Sandoval made his first start for Portland on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He held Somerset scoreless and hitless through three innings before allowing a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Overall, he allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

WATCH OUT FOR TUCKER Utility player Stanley Tucker joined the Sea Dogs over the weekend and made an immediate impact. He blasted his first Double-A home run in their Sunday win against Reading, and came through with the walkoff double on Tuesday night to deliver a series opening win to Portland. On Wednesday, Tucker hit a double off the wall, and came home to score moments later on Liendo's double. In four games played for Portland, including two where he came off the bench, Tucker is three-for-eight with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two steals.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI double in the seventh inning on Wednesday night to reach base for the 17th straight game, tying Johanfran Garcia for the longest active on-base streak on the team. During that span, Liendo is batting .275 with 14 hits, three doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .421 with runners in scoring position during that time.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 18, 2004 - Jimmy Alvarez drove in the winning run in the 11th inning to cap a three-run comeback in a 5-4 Sea Dogs win at Binghamton. Four Sea Dog relievers combined for 8.2 scoreless innings.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 3.79 ERA) is set for his ninth start and tenth appearance of the season. Mullins is tied for the team lead in wins for Sea Dogs starter (3), and has the most strikeouts on the team (60 in 93.0 IP) Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.