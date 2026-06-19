Yard Goats Score Eight Runs over Final Four Innings to Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - Trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning, the Yard Goats scored eight runs over the final four innings to come from behind and defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 10-6 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. The win, combined with Somerset's loss, lowered Hartford's magic number to 1 with three games remaining in the first half which ends Sunday. The Yard Goats can clinch their second playoff spot in three years with a victory on Friday or Somerset loss. A night after hitting three homers and driving in six runs, Conner Capel blasted two homers and finished with 5 RBI leading the Yard Goats to their third straight win, and 7th win in 8 games. Roc Riggio and GJ Hill also homered for the Yard Goats who have scored 10 runs in each of the past two games. Yard Goats relievers Davis Palermo, Carlos Torres and Andrew Baker worked 4.2 innings and allowed just one run.

The Yard Goats jumped to an early 2-0 lead as Conner Capel cracked a two-run homer in the first inning against Reading starter and Phillies top pitching prospect Gage Wood. The Fightins responded with three runs in the second inning off Hartford starter Jackson Cox. Aroon Escobar dropped a two-out two-run single into center field, giving Reading a 3-2 lead.

The Fightins added a pair of solo homers by Raylin Heredia in the third and fifth inning to make it a 5-2 game.

However, the Yard Goats got some momentum going in the sixth inning. After Roc Riggio reached on a fielding error, later in the inning Conner Capel smashed a two-run homer to make it a 5-4 game. It was Capel's fifth homer in eight at-bats going back to Wednesday and his 11th of the season.

The Yard Goats took the lead for good against the Reading bullpen with a three-spot in the seventh inning. Jimmy Obertop singled and scored on Roc Riggio's hit to tie the game at 5-5. Andy Perez gave the Yard Goats the lead with an opposite field single to left, scoring Dyan Jorge to make it 6-5. Conner Capel made it 7-5 with his RBI single, scoring Riggio. Hartford got more insurance in the eighth inning as GJ Hill belted a two-run homer and Roc Riggio connected on a solo blast in the ninth.

The Yard Goats continue their final series of the first half on Friday night (7:00 PM) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA. Jake Brooks will start for the Yard Goats and Luke Russo will start for the Fightins. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.