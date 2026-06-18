Francisco Lindor and Tyrone Taylor to Begin Rehab Assignments with Double-A Binghamton on Friday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Tyrone Taylor are expected to both begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Friday at Mirabito Stadium, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Lindor, whom the Mets placed on the 10-day injured list (left calf strain) on April 23, has played in 24 games with the Mets this season and has slashed .226/.314/.355/.669 with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 14 R, 11 BB, and 2 SB.

Lindor is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a one-time Platinum Glove Award winner (2016). The 32-year-old is in his 12th major league season and his sixth season with the Mets.

Lindor has played in 1,559 games in his MLB career and has produced a .273 AVG, .815 OPS, 281 HR, 861 RBI, and 218 SB. With the Mets, Lindor has played in 782 games and has produced a .260 AVG, .796 OPS, 143 HR, 450 RBI, and 119 SB.

The shortstop entered the 2026 season ranking seventh in Mets history in stolen bases, eighth in home runs, and 14th in runs batted in. He has recorded 30+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases twice in his career (2023 and 2025) and joined Howard Johnson as the only players in franchise history to post multiple 30/30 seasons. Lindor is the only player in Major League Baseball to record 30+ home runs and 25+ stolen bases in each of the last three seasons.

He spent the first six years of his MLB career with Cleveland and debuted on June 14, 2015, after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Montverde Academy in Florida. The Mets acquired Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco in a trade with Cleveland on January 7, 2021.

Taylor, whom the Mets placed on the 10-day injured list (right hip flexor strain) on May 26, has played in 43 games for the Mets this season and has slashed .186/.210/.320/.530 with 3 HR, 14 RBI, 8 R, 4 2B, 7 XBH, and 3 BB.

The 32-year-old is in his eighth major league season and third season with the Mets. He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers and debuted with the Brewers on September 7, 2019, after being selected in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Torrance High School in California. He played for parts of eight years in the minor leagues (2012-19) before making his MLB debut.

Taylor has played in 617 games in his MLB career and has produced a .234 AVG, .696 OPS, 53 HR, and 212 RBI, in that time. Over the last three seasons with New York, Taylor has played in 286 games with a .229 AVG, .635 OPS, 12 HR, 76 RBI, and 89 R. He made his third-straight Opening Day roster and the fourth of his career in 2026.

Taylor, who is known for his defensive prowess, ranked tied for seventh in the National League in outfield assists with a career-high eight assists last season (Juan Soto also had eight).

The Mets acquired Taylor and RHP Adrian Houser from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that sent right-handed pitching prospect Coleman Crow to the Brewers on December 20, 2023.

Taylor last went on a rehab assignment in September 2025 with Triple-A Syracuse when he was rehabbing from a left hamstring strain. He played in two games with Triple-A Syracuse on his rehab assignment last season and went a combined 2-for-9 with 2 RBI, and 1 R at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on September 19 and 21.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday begins at 7:05 p.m. and will air on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Binghamton and New Hampshire continue the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. with both of those games being televised regionally on SNY.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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