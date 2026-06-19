Alfonzo and Shirk Power Curve to 4-1 Victory

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - After the Curve dropped Wednesday's suspended game with the Akron RubberDucks, 10-9 in ten innings, Altoona pitchers Connor Oliver and Jake Shirk combined on all nine innings on the mound in a 4-1 victory in the regularly scheduled game on Thursday at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

June 17 - 10-9 L (10)

Despite getting the first career two-homer game from Omar Alfonzo, the Curve dropped the completion of the suspended game with Akron, 10-9, in ten innings. Altoona held a one-run lead going into the ninth inning, however, a throwing error by 3B Javier Rivas on a potential game-ending double play ball allowed the tying run to score from second.

The Curve scored twice in the top of the tenth, getting RBI singles from Jesus Castillo and P.J. Hilson to take a 9-7 advantage.

Akron rallied right back, using an RBI groundout to get within a run and then tied the game on Juan Benjamin's double down the first base line. Righty Emmanuel Chapman suffered the loss after he and lefty Brandon Neeck combined to walk three straight hitters with the bases loaded that forced in the winning run.

Castillo's three hits led a 13-hit attack in the defeat.

June 18 - 4-1 W

Omar Alfonzo started the regularly scheduled game with a bang, swatting a three-run homer in the first inning of Akron starter Rafe Schlesinger. It turned out to be all the run support that lefty Connor Oliver would need to earn the win. Oliver struck out three and scattered eight baserunners over five scoreless innings on 82 pitches.

Jake Shirk was heroic in relief for the Curve, setting down nine straight hitters after Oliver left the game. Shirk tossed a career-long outing of four innings, allowing a run in the ninth on two hits and no walks.

Jesus Castillo added an RBI single to score P.J. Hilson in the fifth inning to aide the Curve offense.

After play on Thursday, Altoona has hit 65 homers in 66 games this season; keeping them on pace to threaten the franchise record for home runs of 143 set in 2022.

Altoona continues their six-game series at Akron on Friday night. LHP Connor Wietgrefe takes the ball for the Curve, while the RubberDucks will start RHP Justin Campbell.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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