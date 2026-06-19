Senators Pitching Shuts Down SeaWolves, Harrisburg Wins 3-1

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators cruised to a 3-1 win over the SeaWolves Thursday night behind a career-best performance from RHP Isaac Lyon (W, 1-3). Lyon tossed a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing just one run.

Lyon's previous career-high was 4.2 innings. In one stretch tonight, the right-hander had retired 18 Erie batters in a row, allowing just a two-out single to John Peck in the first and a two-out homer to Justice Bigbie in the seventh.

He walked none and struck out five.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg jumped out in front in the first inning from yet another Cayden Wallace home run, a solo shot to left field.

Wallace has launched five home runs over the last four games and is second in the Eastern League with 17 long balls on the season.

Erie's LHP Carlos Peña retired the next 10 batters in a row before Sam Petersen singled with one out in the fourth. Two batters later, Caleb Lomavita singled him home to lead 2-0.

Lomavita has driven in 17 runs over his last 13 games.

The Senators added another run in the fifth. Leandro Pineda tripled with a line drive to right-centerfield to lead off the inning. Cortland Lawson, the next hitter, singled him home on the first pitch he saw to stretch the lead to 3-0.

After Bigbie's homer in the seventh to cut the lead to 3-1, LHP Jared Simpson came on in relief of Lyon and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. He stranded the tying runs on base to end the top of the eighth after allowing two singles.

RHP Holden Powell (S, 4) came on for the save and shut the door with a quick one-two-three ninth, striking out two. Powell has three saves over the last two series for Harrisburg.

The Senators look to make it three straight over the SeaWolves Friday night at 7:00 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-4) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.