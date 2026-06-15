After Lengthy Weather Delay, Flying Squirrels Come Back to Beat Senators 5-4 in Extras

Published on June 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Thanks to an early trio of homers, the Senators led the Flying Squirrels 3-1 after four innings Sunday night. Thunderstorms rolled in and forced a delay of over two hours, and the Flying Squirrels came back to win 5-4 in 10 innings after tying the game in the sixth.

Richmond took four out of six games in the series.

Harrisburg jumped out in front first on Ethan Petry's first Sens home run, a 110-mph line drive to dead center in the second.

Cayden Wallace homered in the third, his team-leading 13th of the season.

And Caleb Lomavita followed in the fourth with his third home run of the series and sixth of June.

LHP Noah Dean opened the game with a scoreless first. He struck out two.

RHP Kyle Luckham followed for three innings. He allowed a run in the fourth on Charlie Szykowny's solo homer. Luckham struck out four. His outing was cut short as the game went into a delay following the fourth. The Senators led 3-1.

Returning to play, the Flying Squirrels pulled within one with a run in the fifth off RHP Chance Huff. He allowed the run on a hit, a walk and struck out three.

Then Cayden Wallace launched his second homer of the game, a high fly ball to left to push the Sens' lead to 4-2.

But Richmond answered in the next half inning. Jean Carlos Sio hit his third long ball of the series, a two-run shot off RHP Sandy Gaston to tie the game at four.

Meanwhile, after Wallace's home run, the Squirrels retired 11 Senators batters in a row.

RHP Aaron Shortridge held the tie with a scoreless one-two-three seventh inning. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. followed with a scoreless eighth and ninth, striking out two.

In the 10th, Harrisburg stranded the placed runner at third to end the inning.

RHP Billy Sullivan (L, 0-1) came on for the bottom of the inning and struck out the first two. He then intentionally walked a bitter but hit the following man to load the bases.

After getting ahead of Maui Ahuna 0-2, Sullivan hit him as well to score the winning run.

The Senators are back in action Tuesday at FNB Field hosting the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers). First pitch is at 12:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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