Johanfran Garcia Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' catcher Johanfran Garcia ("The User Name") has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14.

Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. He ranked second in the league with a .536 OBP, .889 SLG., and 1.425 OPS. Garcia collected a multiple-hit game in five of the six games and currently has a ten-game hitting streak dating back to June 2.

The 21-year-old joined the Sea Dogs on April 21. In 36 games with the Sea Dogs this season, he is hitting .309 with six doubles, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI.

Garcia was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent on January 15, 2022. He is the younger brother of former Sea Dog Jhostynxon Garcia ("The Password"), who made his Major League debut on August 22, 2025, with the Red Sox; he is currently with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Garcia is the fifth Sea Dogs player to be honored with a weekly award this season. Anthony Eyanson was the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 18-24, and RHP Patrick Halligan was the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17. Previously, Brooks Brannon was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10. Other award winners for the Sea Dogs this season include John Holobetz as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19, and Franklin Arias as the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand June 16-20 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The homestand features a celebration of the 2006 Eastern League Championship with a replica ring giveaway (first 1,000 fans) June 16, Payton Tolle bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans) and Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness night on June 17, Margaritaville Night and fireworks on June 18, Section 10 Night on June 19, Batman Night on June 20, and Father's Day and Catch on the Field on June 21st. Tickets are available for all games online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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