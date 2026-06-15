Flying Squirrels Playoff Ticket Packages on Sale Now

Published on June 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Ticket packages for Richmond Flying Squirrels home games in the 2026 Eastern League Postseason are now on sale, the team announced on Monday morning.

The Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half title on Friday night and will be in this year's postseason in September.

Three-game ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games are on sale now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

Ticket packages guarantee the same seat for all three potential Flying Squirrels home playoff games and receive a 10 percent discount off regular individual-game ticket pricing. In the event that any of the games are not played, fans who purchase ticket packages will receive an account credit for 2027.

2026 Flying Squirrels Home Postseason Schedule:

Division Series Game 2 - Thursday, Sept. 17 Division Series Game 3 (if necessary) - Friday, Sept. 18 Championship Series Game 1 - Sunday, Sept. 20

The Flying Squirrels will face the Southwest Division second-half champion in a best-of-three Division Series. Game 1 will be hosted by the second-half champion. Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at CarMax Park.

If Richmond advances to the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 will be at CarMax Park on Sunday., Sept. 20.

Renewing and new season-ticket members who place a 25 percent deposit on a 2027 season membership by Friday, July 31 will get tickets to all three potential playoff games in their season ticket seats at no additional charge. Three-year members will automatically receive this benefit. Season-ticket members who opt to purchase a playoff ticket package instead will receive a greater discount based on the number of games included in their plan.

Individual-game tickets for the 2026 Eastern League Playoffs will go on sale at a later date (based on availability).

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks from June 23-28. T ickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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