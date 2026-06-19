Ducks Walk-Off Winners in Game One Before Dropping Game Two to Altoona

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks picked up the 10-9 win in Wednesday's suspended game thanks to a bases loaded walk-off walk by Alfonsin Rosario in the tenth inning. The Altoona Curve scored three in the first inning on their way to 4-1 win in the regularly scheduled game on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

In the resumption of the suspended game, Altoona held a 9-7 lead going into the bottom of the tenth. Wuilfredo Antunez started the inning at second base before advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on Alex Mooney's groundout. Later in the inning, Jose Devers walked and stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Juan Benjamin brought him home to tie the game with a double to right. Jhorvic Abreus, Jaison Chourio and Rosario all followed with walks to give Akron the 10-9 extra-inning win.

In the regularly scheduled game, Altoona jumped out to an early lead when Omar Alfonzo launched a two-out, three-run home run to make it 3-0 Curve in the top of the first.

Mound Presence

Matt Jachec and Jay Driver combined to work the final four innings of game one. The duo allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out five.

Rafe Schlesinger made his home debut in game two. The left-hander settled in after the early home run to face the minimum over the next three innings. Altoona got one more run off of Schlesinger ending his night at 4.1 innings with four runs allowed and four strikeouts. Sean Matson worked a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Reid Johnston struck out two over two scoreless innings. Adam Tulloch worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron had to keep playing catch-up in game one. After Altoona took the lead in the top of the seventh, Akron answered back in the bottom half as Devers scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 6-6. After Altoona retook the lead in the top of the eighth, Akron answered again in the bottom of the ninth. Cameron Barstad walked before advancing to second on Abreus' first Double-A hit. Chourio then hit what could have been a game ending double play ball to third, but a throwing error allowed Barstad to score and tie the game 7-7.

The RubberDucks offense was held in check in the regularly scheduled game until the ninth. Devers singled home Jacob Cozart to cut the Altoona lead down to 4-1. The Curve were able to end the threat without any more damage to pick up the win.

Notebook

The walk-off win was Akron's fourth this season and improved the RubberDucks record to 2-3 in extras this season...Cozart recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season in game two...Tulloch has not allowed an earned run over 15 appearances this season between Akron and Lake County (14 games with Akron and 1 game with Lake County)...Game Time: 3:21 (0:18) / 2:24...Attendance: 5,328.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union against the Altoona Curve on Friday, June 19 at 7:17 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (1-1, 2.57 ERA) will face Altoona left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (3-1, 3.92 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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