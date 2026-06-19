Early Runs Tank New Hampshire's Win Streak in 8-1 Loss

Published on June 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - A six-run second inning was enough for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-41) to down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-31) on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium, 8-1. Fisher Cats righty Chris McElvain fell responsible for seven runs on eight hits in his two-inning start. Binghamton lefty Jonathan Santucci (W, 2-5) kept the lid on New Hampshire's offense with six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts.

After McElvain's (L, 3-2) outing concluded after two innings, the Fisher Cats bullpen limited the damage. Against right-handers Geison Urbaez, Yondrei Rojas and Caleb Freeman, the Rumble Ponies recorded two hits and did not plate an earned run in the final six innings.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

New Hampshire's streak of games with a home run ends at nine games; Cats go 0-for-2 in 8-1 loss.

New Hampshire bullpen has allowed one earned run through three games in Binghamton this week (15.0 IP - 0 ER).

INF/OF Carter Cunningham ends hit streak at five, but extends on-base streak to six with a walk.

Cunningham has walked five times through three games in Binghamton.

INF/OF Jorge Burgos with third multi-hit game in last five games.

Binghamton rallied first in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a solo homer by center fielder Jose Ramos. With a 1-0 lead, the Rumble Ponies plated six runs in the bottom of the second and sent 10 batters to the plate on New Hampshire's McElvain. Big knocks in Binghamton's six-run inning included an RBI hit by Nick Lucky, a two-run homer by designated Chris Suero and a two-run double from catcher Vincent Perozo.

The Ponies added to their advantage with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. Ponies shortstop Wyatt Young chopped a comebacker to New Hampshire reliever Geison Urbaez, but a throw to first got trapped in the sun and the line of vision of Cats first baseman Jorge Burgos.

New Hampshire's lone run was plated in the top of the seventh. With two outs, right fielder Carter Cunningham walked prior to a Nick Goodwin RBI double. Cunningham raced from first to home to avoid the shutout to make it an 8-1 game in the top of the seventh.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series from Mirabito Stadium on Friday night with a 7:00 PM first pitch. New Hampshire righty Gage Stanifer (2-4, 4.47 ERA) gets the go on Friday night against Binghamton righty Brendan Girton (1-3, 6.02 ERA).

The Fisher Cats return home to open a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, beginning Tuesday, June 23. Homestand highlights feature Pride Night on Tuesday, Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday, presented by Anthem Health Plans. Friday is a Space Potatoes game, followed by postgame Atlas fireworks. Saturday is Toy Story Night, with specialty on-field themed jerseys available for auction throughout the game, with all benefits going to the Fisher Cats Foundation. The Fisher Cats and Patriots close down the series on Sunday with Blippi and Meekah visiting Delta Dental Stadium.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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