Senators Fall in Extras for Second Straight Game, Drop Series Opener to SeaWolves 3-1

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators and SeaWolves were locked in a 1-1 tie heading into the 10th inning before Erie plated two runs on two hits to take a 3-1 lead. The SeaWolves' Tanner Kohlhepp (S, 3) then retired Harrisburg in order in the bottom of the 10th on just five pitches, closing out the 3-1 win.

The Sens went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and fall to a .500 record for the first time this season.

Harrisburg also tied a season-high by issuing 11 walks.

Erie scored first on Chris Meyers' solo homer in the second off RHP Connor Van Scoyoc. In all, Van Scoyoc worked four innings allowing just the one run on two hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

The Senators got the run back in the fourth. Caleb Lomavita scored Sam Petersen with a sac fly to the game 1-1.

Meanwhile, after the SeaWolves' Peyton Graham led off the third inning with a single, Sens pitching held Erie bats hitless through the ninth inning.

RHP Holden Powell and LHP Noah Dean each tossed a scoreless inning of relief work.

RHP Thomas Schultz followed with 1.1 shutout innings of work. Schultz has allowed only one run in his last 9.2 innings pitched.

LHP Jared Simpson added a scoreless 1.2 frames after Schultz, helping to force extra innings in the 1-1 tie.

RHP Chance Huff (L, 3-3) came on for the tenth and allowed a leadoff single to Thayron Liranzo to put men on first and third. On a steal of second, Caleb Lomavita 's throw went into centerfield to score the first run of the inning and move Liranzo to third.

Huff responded by striking out the next two. But, after an intentional walk of Izaac Pacheco, Peyton Graham doubled to score Liranzo and stretch the lead to 3-1.

The Senators went down in order in their half of the tenth, dropping back-to-back games in 10 innings after falling to Richmond 5-4 on Sunday.

Game two of this series comes Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Josh Randall (2-1) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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