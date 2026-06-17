Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 7-6 Win over Somerset

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-31) pulled off a ninth inning comeback for a 7-6 walk-off win against the Somerset Patriots (35-29) on Tuesday night, as Portland celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2006 Eastern League Championship.

Marvin Alcantara tied the game with a solo home run over the Maine Monster in the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs' third homer of the night. Nate Baez and Romy Gonzalez, on a Major League Rehab Assignment, also left the ballpark. Stanley Tucker delivered the walk-off hit with a bloop single to right field. RHP Caleb Bolden and RHP Patrick Halligan held Somerset scoreless for 5.1 innings in relief, allowing a combined two hits with six strikeouts.

Baez blasted a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to strike first. The Sea Dogs extended their lead 2-1 with an RBI single by Miguel Bleis.

Somerset struck for five in the third inning, with four coming off a grand slam by Connor McGinnis, his first Double-A home run.

Portland answered immediately with Gonzalez's home run, cutting the lead to 6-4.

That score held until the eighth inning when Tucker, who had replaced Gonzalez, reached on an error, stole second and third base, and came home on a Ronald Rosario sacrifice fly.

Down by one run in the top of the ninth, Alcantara tied the game with a swing of the bat. Ahbram Liendo hit a double moments later, Franklin Arias was intentionally walked, and Tucker came up to bat for the second time. DJ Gladney misplayed a high fly ball to right field, and Tucker was the hero for the night. Liendo crossed home to complete the 7-6 comeback win.

RHP Patrick Halligan (2-2, 5.26 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out one. RHP Trent Sellers (3-2, 5.77 ERA) was given the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out four in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday June 16th at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. LHP Patrick Sandoval is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox while LHP Xavier Rivas (3-3, 6.13 ERA) will start for Somerset.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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