Schwartz's 7th Home Run Not Enough as Binghamton Drops Series Opener to New Hampshire

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-40) dropped the series opener to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (32-30), 4-1, from Mirabito Stadium.

Right-hander Danny Thompson Jr. of New Hampshire made his Double-A debut and tossed 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts while hitting two batters and walking one.

New Hampshire struck first in the fourth inning after right-hander R.J. Gordon (0-4) retired nine of his first 10 batters. Catcher Aaron Parker blasted a lead-off homer in the frame for his seventh of the year.

Later in the fourth inning, after a double from designated hitter Carter Cunningham, left fielder Hedbert Perez hit a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

Gordon went a season high 4.2 innings with a season high 71 pitches, allowing three earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.

Binghamton left-hander Gabby Rodriguez entered in relief, tossing 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, all of which came in the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, New Hampshire extended their lead off of right-hander Douglas Orellana to make it 4-0. First baseman Jorge Burgos slapped a two-out double, and Cunningham followed with his second double of the game, this time for an RBI.

New Hampshire right-hander Alex Amalfi entered in relief and held a combined no-hitter until the bottom of the seventh inning. He struck out five and allowed just one hit over 4.0 innings.

First baseman JT Schwartz hammered his seventh home run to break up the no-hit bid and make it a 4-1 game.

Rumble Ponies right-hander Garrett Stratton made his Double-A debut in the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless frames, allowing one hit, and recorded his first Double-A strikeout in the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Schwartz doubled with one out and now has back-to-back multi-hit games with extra-base hits. Designated hitter Vincent Perozo followed with a single, and right fielder Jaylen Palmer walked to load the bases, but Binghamton stranded all three to end the game.

Binghamton is now 3-7 against New Hampshire on the year and has dropped six of its last seven games.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: R.J. Gordon records a season high in innings and pitches (71) (4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...JT Schwartz hit his 7th HR and tallied his seventh multi-hit game...(2-for-4...R, 2B, HR, RBI)...Gabby Rodriguez (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO)...Garrett Stratton in his Double-A debut (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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