June 16, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







READING RECAP The Portland Sea Dogs won 9-3 on Sunday to close out a series loss against Reading, going 2-4 over the week in Pennsylvania. Sunday's win was carried by a seven-run fifth inning. The Sea Dogs batted around with three home runs from Nelly Taylor, Stanley Tucker (in his first Double-A start), and Johanfran Garcia. RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 4.70 ERA) earned the win, delivering six scoreless innings with three hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. The Sea Dogs opened the week with three straight two-run losses, 5-7 on Tuesday, 4-6 on Wednesday, and 3-5 on Thursday, before bouncing back to win two of their last three. They won 13-12 in extra innings on Friday and fell 2-3 on Saturday before their 9-3 win on Sunday.

READING STAT NUGGETS In all four losses, the Sea Dogs had the tying run either on base or at the plate. In their two wins last week, Portland was 9-for-23 (.391) with runners in scoring position. In their four losses last week, the Sea Dogs were 5-for-41 (.122) with runners in scoring position, and left 33 runners on base. Five players batted over .300 on the week, including Johanfran Garcia (.519, 14-for-27), Franklin Arias (.389, 7-for-18), Brooks Brannon (.333, 6-for-18), Stanley Tucker (.333, 1-for-3) and Caden Rose (.308, 4-for-13).

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. He ranked second in the league with a .536 OBP, .889 SLG., and 1.425 OPS. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games and currently is on a team-leading ten-game hit streak dating back to June 2nd.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Since May 2nd, the Sea Dogs have lost 17 games. Only one of those games, a 7-3 loss to Reading on May 23rd, was lost by four or more runs. They have eight one run losses, seven two run losses, one three run loss, and one four run loss in that span.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Sea Dogs sit in fourth place in the Northeast Division. Hartford (35-27) is on top of the standings after a 5-2 week, 4.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (35-28) is 0.5 games back after a 5-1 week against Binghamton. New Hampshire (31-30) sits in third, 3.5 games back of Hartford. Hartford plays Reading this week. This is the final series in the first half of the season, with the Northeast Division winner clinching a spot in the 2026 playoffs.

TWENTY YEARS LATER Tonight, the Sea Dogs celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 Eastern League Championship with a replica championship ring giveaway for the first 1000 fans. A multitude of 2006 championship members will be in attendance, including former Manager Todd Claus, and players Brandon Moss, David Bacani, Alberto Concepcion, Zach Borowiak, Frank Brooks, Devern Hansack, and Edgar Martinez. Former team broadcaster Mike Antonellis will be leading pregame festivities, and joining the broadcast along with some former players as special guests.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 16, 2018 - Kyle Hart notched his seventh quality start of the season, hurling seven scoreless frames in Portland's 4-0 win at Bowie.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (2-4, 4.32 ERA). will make his tenth start of the season for Portland. After recording an 8.44 ERA in three April starts, including a stint on the injured list from April 3rd to April 29th, Wehunt recorded a 2.08 ERA through four starts in May, giving up four earned runs in 17.1 innings of work. He last pitched on June 10th, allowing five runs on seven hits, one home run, with one walk and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. It is the most runs he has given up in a start this season, passing his previous mark of three runs, last set on May 7th. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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