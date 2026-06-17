Smith Flashes, McGinnis Bashes as Somerset Falters Late in 7-6 Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith delivers

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith delivers(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were walked off by the Portland Sea Dogs 7-6 at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Tuesday evening.

With five games remaining in the first half, the Patriots are 1.0 game behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division at the time of the game's conclusion.

The 7-6 loss marked Somerset's third straight one-run game, moving them to 12-12 in 24 one-run games, which are the second-most in the Eastern League. The result also marked Somerset's sixth straight game decided by three runs or less, bringing their record to 22-18 in such games.

Somerset notched its 14th five-plus run inning of the season after scoring five runs in the third. It was Somerset's first five-plus run inning of June and first since 5/29/26 vs. New Hampshire.

Connor McGinnis recorded Somerset's Double-A leading 103rd home run this season with a grand slam in the third inning. The Patriots have hit homers in 10 of their last 11 games, 26 of their last 30 games and 50-of-64 games this season. Their 103 home runs this season are the most through 64 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' 222 HR pace through 64 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 64th straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts for the second straight game. Somerset's .277 K% ranks fifth among all full season MiLB teams.

RHP Cade Smith (6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 6 K) tossed a career-high 94 pitches, including three consecutive scoreless innings to end his night. Smith also retired seven straight batters across the third through fifth inning. Across his last three outings, Smith has posted a 2-0 record, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .212 BAA across 18.0 IP.

RHP Trent Sellers (2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K) made his second relief appearance of the season, striking out four of the 13 batters he faced in relief of Smith. In his last four outings, Sellers has a 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, .176 BAA with 18 K in 19.0 IP.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-3, BB, 2 R) scored Somerset's opening run after a leadoff single in the second inning. Gladney extended his active on base streak to a team-leading 15 games. During the streak, Gladney is 17-for-58 (.293/.349/.707) with 6 HR, 11 XBH, 18 RBI, 12 R and 5 BB. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney is slashing .266/.336/.621 with 12 HR, 19 XBH, 30 RBI, 23 R, 13 BB and 8 SB.

Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI, R) extended his active hit streak to five games while securing his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. During Morales' five-game hit streak, he's 7-for-21 with a HR, three RBI and three runs.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, R) belted a grand slam 406 feet to center field in the third inning for his first career Double-A home run and second career professional home run. His five RBI marked a new career-high.

McGinnis' grand slam was Somerset's sixth of the season, joining Owen Cobb, Tyler Harman (2x), Garrett Martin, Coby Morales and Miguel Palma as Patriots to hit a grand slam this year. Somerset's six grand slams are the most in Double-A, tied for second in MiLB and are the most by a Double-A team through the season's first 64 games since Frisco's seven grand slams in that span in 2023.

McGinnis extended his active on-base streak to 11 games, the longest single-season on-base streak in his career. In that span, McGinnis is slashing .231/.302/.308 with a homer, seven RBI and three walks.

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Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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