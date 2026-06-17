Longwell Cranks Go-Ahead Homer & Bullpen Impressive in Yard Goats Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - Aiden Longwell cranked a go-ahead three-run home run and relievers Stu Flesland III, Carlos Torres, and Andrew Baker fired 7.1 solid innings as the Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-5 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. The win combined with Somerset's loss in Portland lowered Hartford's magic number to 4 with five games remaining in the first half which ends Sunday. The Yard Goats trailed 3-0 before scoring four times in the fourth inning, highlighted by Longwell's 10th homer of the season. Hartford's bullpen allowed just two runs in 7.1 innings of work. Roc Riggio had three hits, including two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs. The Yard Goats are trying to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The Fightins scored the first three runs of the game against Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton. Reading got a pair of runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, giving the home team a 2-0 lead. Reading added a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Aroon Escobar.

The Yard Goats scored four runs on five hits in the fourth inning against Reading starter Jean Cabrera. Roc Riggio began the rally with a leadoff double and scored on Andy Perez's RBI single, his EL-leading 77th hit, making it a 3-1 game. Braylen Wimmer and Conner Capel each followed with hits and Aiden Longwell then smashed a three-run homer to right center field, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead. Hartford added a run in the fifth inning on Roc Riggio's RBI double to make it 5-3.

Stu Flesland III took over for Eaton in the second inning and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing just one run. He retired five in a row, including the side in order in the fourth inning and had two strikeouts. Carlos Torres fired two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth and Andrew Baker held the lead in the ninth against his former team to earn his sixth save.

The Yard Goats continue their final series of the first half on Wednesday night (7:00 PM) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA. Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Braydon Tucker will start for the Fightins. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.