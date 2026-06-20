Baysox Blast Off, Get Quality Start from Yates in Friday Win over Flying Squirrels

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, powered past the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 4-2 win Friday.

Chesapeake (27-39) blasted home runs in three straight innings to back up the first Double-A quality start by right-hander Evan Yates.

Yates pitched a season-high six innings of one-run ball, giving up just three hits and two walks.

Yates (W, 4-3), who notched a season-high eight strikeouts last outing, fanned five Flying Squirrels and retired the final eight batters he faced.

At the plate, Frederick Bencosme put the Baysox ahead in the second inning against Richmond right-hander Yunior Marte (L, 0-1). Bencosme scorched his ninth homer of the season for his team-leading 34th RBI and an early 1-0 advantage.

Bencosme's home run started a trend for the Baysox. An inning later, Thomas Sosa roped a two-run blast, his second homer in the last three days, and sixth of the season, putting Chesapeake ahead 3-0 after three.

Richmond got a run back in the fourth inning. Jean Carlos Sio hit a solo homer that cut the Chesapeake lead to 3-1.

Ethan Anderson added to the Baysox's total by launching a matching solo home run in the bottom half. Anderson (3-for-4), who finished a triple shy of the cycle, used his team-leading 12th homer to pad Chesapeake's lead, 4-1.

Out of the 12 home runs Anderson has hit this season, 11 have come at home from Prince George's Stadium. Willy Vasquez joined Anderson in having three hits, Vasquez's first three-hit game with the Baysox.

The Baysox protected their lead by deploying left-hander Micah Ashman, who pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Ashman retired six of the seven batters he faced, picked up three strikeouts, and lowered his season ERA to 1.67 (five earned runs across 27 innings pitched).

Keagan Gillies (S, 1) earned his first save of the season by pitching the the ninth inning and persevering through a late jam. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Gillies induced a Ty Hanchey sacrifice fly and a groundout for the 4-2 final score.

The Baysox host the fifth of six games against the Flying Squirrels Saturday. Left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to start for Chesapeake with Richmond opting for lefty Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 3.59 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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