Portland Strikes Early to Take Down Somerset 6-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (34-32) took a four-run lead in the second inning and never looked back as they took down the Somerset Patriots (36-30) 6-2 on Friday night for their third win of the week.

Both Ahbram Liendo and Johanfran Garcia extended their team-leading on-base streaks to 19 games. Liendo launched a two-run home run over the Maine Monster to drive in the first of three total runs on the night. He has five career games with three or more RBI, and all five have come since May 14th. Nelly Taylor was two-for-four with his first triple of the season.

Somerset struck first in the top of the first with a solo home run from Garrett Martin, his 21st of the season.

In the second inning, the Sea Dogs put up a five spot, starting with a single from Garcia. Miguel Bleis walked to put runners at first and second, before a two-RBI double from Marvin Alcantara cleared the bases. Stanley Tucker drove a double off the Maine Monster to score Alcantara, before Liendo's home run cemented the 5-1 lead.

Somerset added one more in the fifth inning, and the Sea Dogs added another in the seventh. Nelly Taylor led off with his triple, before Liendo drove him in with a single, his second hit and third RBI of the night.

RHP Gage Ziehl (3-2, 4.56 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with a career high nine strikeouts. RHP Chase Hampton (0-1, 7.88 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up five runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Tomorrow night is Batman and DC Comics night at Delta Dental Park, presented by Pine State Services. RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 4.70 ERA) is slated to face LHP Kyle Carr (6-4, 4.31 ERA) at 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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