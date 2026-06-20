Senators Face Early Five-Run Deficit, Fall to SeaWolves 7-3

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The SeaWolves jumped in front of the Senators 5-0 after the first three innings and cruised to a 7-3 win Friday night. Erie's evened the series at two games apiece.

The SeaWolves got to LHP Alex Clemmey (L, 2-5) right away. The left-hander hit Seth Stephenson with the first pitch of the game then walked the next batter, Peyton Graham. Both men scored in the inning to take a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Erie plated another two on a Stephenson RBI single and Graham's sac fly, leading 4-0.

Thayron Liranzo launched a solo homer to lead off the third and stretch the early lead to 5-0.

After Clemmey stranded two on base to end the top of the fourth, the Senators began building momentum in the bottom of the inning.

Ethan Petry doubled with one out in the frame. Sam Brown drove him in with a single.

The next hitter, Leandro Pineda, tripled off the leftfield fence to score Brown. Pineda's now tripled in back-to-back games.

Kervin Pichardo then drove him in with a sac fly to cut the Erie lead to 5-3 after four innings.

But the SeaWolves held Sens' bats in check the rest of the way. Harrisburg was hitless from Pineda's triple in the fourth until Pineda doubled with two outs in the ninth. Only one other batter reached in between when Max Romero Jr. was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth.

Meanwhile, Erie scored another run in the fifth on Andrew Jenkins' sac fly to knock Clemmey out of the game and lead 6-3.

Clemmey finished with 4.1 innings, allowing the six runs on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Billy Sullivan followed with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He didn't allow a hit, walked two and struck out two.

The SeaWolves scored their final run off RHP Sandy Gaston in the seventh to lead 7-3.

RHP Thomas Schultz continued his stretch of solid pitching, facing four batters and retiring them all.

Harrisburg aims to re-take the series lead with a win tomorrow night. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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