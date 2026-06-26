Four-Run Fourth Inning Buoys Senators over Baysox Thursday Night 5-1

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Senators rode a four-run fourth inning and strong pitching en route to a 5-1 win over the Baysox, taking a 2-1 series lead. Harrisburg allowed the one run on only four hits.

LHP Alex Clemmey (W, 3-5) led the way with one of his best outings of the season. He tied his season high with six innings pitched, allowing the run on just three hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg jumped out in front in the fourth inning. Sam Petersen led off with an infield single. The next hitter, Max Romero Jr., launched a ball out to right for a two-run homer. It is his 13th long ball of the season.

Ethan Petry followed with an opposite-field double. Then, with one out, Cortland Lawson tripled off the left-centerfield wall to score Petry.

TJ White drove in Lawson with a sac fly to right to score the fourth run of the inning.

In the fifth, after Cayden Wallace singled and stole second, Romero notched his third RBI of the night with a base hit to right, driving in Wallace and stretching the lead to 5-0.

Chesapeake got its lone run in the next half inning. The first two batters reached on an infield single and a bloop hit to left. A sac bunt and a groundout to short brought in the run to cut the Sens' lead to 5-1.

Clemmey finished his outing retiring the last six batters he faced.

LHP Jared Simpson followed with a scoreless seventh, walking one and striking out one. RHP Sandy Gaston tossed a one-two-three eighth with one strikeout.

Then RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. came on for a scoreless ninth. After a two-out double, Grissom struck out the Baysox's Adam Retzbach to end the game.

RHP Isaac Lyon (1-3) has the start Friday night to try and make it three straight over Chesapeake. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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