Sea Dogs Offense Explodes Again in 7-1 Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-1, 37-34) offense continued to impress in a 7-1 win against the Hartford Yard Goats (1-2, 40-31) on Thursday night, their second in a row.

The Sea Dogs recorded 14 hits for the second straight night, with multi-hit games from Arias, Baez, Brannon, Garcia, and Alcantara. For Arias, it was his fifth consecutive multi-hit game, and his 27th of the season. Baez and Arias are now tied for the team lead in doubles with 15 each.

RHP Gage Ziehl had another excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless through 5.2 innings of work, his sixth straight start allowing two or fewer runs.

Portland struck first with three straight singles and a sacrifice fly to lead off the second inning. Moments later on two outs, Ahbram Liendo continued his hot streak with runners in scoring position, roping an RBI double to left center field to drive in Alcantara, and the Sea Dogs led 3-0.

Hartford starter RHP Jake Brooks, facing the Sea Dogs for the sixth time this season, did not fare better in the third inning, allowing four more runs. Miguel Bleis and Baez led off the inning with back to back doubles. On two outs, Alcantara singled, stole a base, and advanced to third on an overthrow into center field. Nelly Taylor walked to put runners on the corners, and Caden Rose drove them both in with a two-RBI double, pushing the lead to 7-0.

The Yard Goats finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Braylen Wimmer led off with a solo homer.

RHP Gage Ziehl (4-2, 4.12 ERA) earned the win, holding Hartford scoreless on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. RHP Jake Brooks (1-5, 4.71 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

On Thursday night, the Sea Dogs will face the Yard Goats for game four of this week's series at Dunkin' Park, with RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 5.01 ERA) slated to face RHP Connor Staine (4-2, 4.09 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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