Cebert Flashes as Somerset Falls 2-1 to New Hampshire

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-1 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Thursday evening.

With the loss, Somerset slipped to 4-5 against the Fisher Cats this season after splitting a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark to end May. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 26-7 against the Fisher Cats.

The 2-1 loss marked Somerset's seventh one-run game in its last 11 contests, dropping them to 13- 15 in an Eastern League-leading 28 one-run games. Dating back to May 29 vs. NH, 12 of Somerset's last 24 games have been decided by one run.

With Jackson Castillo's home run, the Patriots have hit homers in eight of their last nine games, 17 of their last 19 games, 33 of their last 38 games and 57 of 72 games this season. Their 112 home runs this season are the most through 72 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 214 HR pace through 72 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

Somerset's pitching staff allowed just two earned runs for the second consecutive game. It's the fewest earned runs the Patriots have allowed across two games since 6/10 - 6/11 vs. Binghamton. Across the second through eighth innings, Somerset pitchers retired a season-high 18 consecutive batters. During that span, the pitching staff combined for six strikeouts and five consecutive 1-2-3 frames.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K) retired 12 straight batters to finish his eighth career Double-A start. Cebert's 5.2 IP matched a Double-A career-high he set on May 15 vs. Binghamton. Cebert's six strikeouts without a walk marked the most punchouts by a Patriot starter since Cebert struck out seven batters without issuing a walk on May 15 vs. Binghamton. The outing also marked the ninth time a Patriot starter hasn't issued a walk this season. Dating back to his time with High-A Hudson Valley, Cebert has struck out at least four batters in 11 of 12 appearances this season.

RHP Ben Grable (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB) extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 IP across his last eight outings. In that span Grable has posted a 1-0 record, 0.65 WHIP and .083 BAA with 10 K to three walks. Across his last 11 outings, Grable has recorded a 0.79 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, .105 BAA with 16 K to 4 BB in 11.1 IP.

DH Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, SB) clubbed his sixth HR of the season 420 feet to right field in the third inning. Castillo's homer marked the second consecutive game where he's brought home Somerset's first run of the game. With five home runs across his last 15 games, Castillo has raised his OPS from .743 to .775 with an .891 OPS in that span. In eight games against the Fisher Cats this season, Castillo is slashing .353/.389/.529 with one HR and five RBI. With 18 hits in his last 17 games, Castillo has an .869 OPS alongside five HR, 17 RBI, nine walks and six multi-hit games in that stretch.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) roped a double down the right field line, securing extra base hits in back-to-back games after clubbing his 13th home run of the season on Wednesday. Morales tallied his 67th hit of the season, the fifth-most among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 72 games to start a season. Across his last 13 games, Morales has slashed .308/.357/.519 with three HR, five XBH and 10 RBIs alongside four multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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