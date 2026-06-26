Stanifer Shines in Thursday's 2-1 Pitcher's Duel

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Starter Gage Stanifer twirled his first Double-A quality start as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-1, 36-34) were on the winning side of a pitcher's duel against the Somerset Patriots (1-2, 38-34) on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium, 2-1. Stanifer tied a career high with six innings of one run ball, one walk and matched a season-high nine strikeouts. Fisher Cats pitching has tallied 38 strikeouts through three games this week, with 19 coming from their starters.

Lefties Mason Olson and Javen Coleman (SV, 2) followed with three innings of shutout baseball as the relievers racked up six more strikeouts. Somerset starter Jack Cebert (L, 2-3) countered Stanifer with 5-2/3 innings of two-run ball.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

RHP Gage Stanifer matches a career-high six innings pitched, ties season-high nine strikeouts in 2-1 win.

Stanifer's first Double-A quality start on 90 pitches; 59 strikes is a new season-high.

1B Jackson Hornung plates two with a two-out double for New Hampshire's only runs of the night. LHP Mason Olson strikes out five in 1-1/3 innings of relief. LHP Javen Coleman notches second Double-A save with a pair of strikeouts in 1-1/3 innings of relief. Fisher Cats pitching has combined for 38 strikeouts, 19 of those Ks from their starters.

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Carter Cunningham laced a leadoff single. Two batters later, catcher Patrick Winkel blooped a base hit. Following a fielder's choice, first baseman Jackson Hornung cracked a two-run double and gave the Cats a 2-0 lead.

Somerset answered with a run in the third. With two outs, designated hitter Jackson Castillo (6) clubbed a solo home run and made it 2-1.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their six-game series on Friday, June 26, with first pitch slated for 6:03 PM EDT. RHP Austin Cates (1-2, 4.58 ERA) will start the contest for the Fisher Cats, and the Patriots will counter with RHP Chase Hampton (0-1, 7.88 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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