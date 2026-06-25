Sea Dogs to Host Soccer Night on June 30th

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host Soccer Night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field presented by Kennebec Savings on Tuesday, June 30, when the Sea Dogs host the Altoona Curve at 6:00 PM.

The special evening will feature a partnership with Maine's professional soccer club, Portland Hearts of Pine, bringing together two of the state's premier sports organizations for a night of family-friendly entertainment.

The Hearts of Pine players and mascot Moxie will be introduced in a pregame ceremony. Additionally, Goalies Hunter Morse and Kash Oladapo will be signing autographs at the Kennebec Savings table in the concourse from 4:30-5:30 PM.

Additional soccer-themed activities and promotions will take place throughout the evening.

As part of the celebration, the Sea Dogs are offering a special Soccer Night ticket package that includes a game ticket and an exclusive Portland Sea Dogs-branded Team USA World Cup jersey. The limited-edition jersey combines America's passion for soccer with Maine's favorite baseball team and is available exclusively through the Soccer Night package while supplies last.

"Soccer continues to grow in popularity throughout Maine, and we're excited to partner with Hearts of Pine and Kennebec Savings to celebrate the sport and bring soccer fans to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field," said Jesse Scaglion, General Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs.

Tickets for Soccer Night and the special Team USA jersey package are available now at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

Sea Dogs to Host Soccer Night on June 30th - Portland Sea Dogs

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