Baysox Can't Contain Big Senators Inning in Thursday Night Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 5-1 final Thursday.

Despite striking out 14 batters, Chesapeake (1-2) fell behind on a Harrisburg four-run fourth inning that was the difference maker.

After the first three innings went scoreless, the Senators used the big inning to build up a lead. Harrisburg first struck on a Max Romero Jr. two-run homer to go ahead 2-0 in the fourth. Ethan Petry then doubled and was scored a few batters later on a Cortland Lawson triple. The four-run frame also featured Lawson scoring on a T.J. White sacrifice fly against Baysox right-handed starter Evan Yates (L, 4-4), who finished with five strikeouts.

Romeo Jr. added a third RBI on a fifth inning RBI single to make it 5-0 before the Baysox tacked on a run in the home half. Doug Hodo scored Adam Retzbach on a groundout that brought it to a 5-1 score. Retzbach's run was the lone score against Harrisburg left-hander Alex Clemmey, (W, 3-5) who pitched a quality start that featured three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts across six innings of work.

Baysox right-hander Ryan Long pitched well in relief. Long struck out five and didn't give up a hit while facing one above the minimum across two and a third scoreless innings.

Across his last four outings, Long has pitched to a 1.76 ERA (one earned runs across five and a third innings), striking out 11 batters to one walk over the span.

Right-hander Gerald Ogando relieved Long and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, lowering his Double-A ERA to 1.93 (one earned run across four and two thirds innings) in five games with the Baysox.

Tavian Josenberger extended the game with a two-out double in the ninth, one of four Chesapeake hits, but a Baysox strikeout followed and ended the contest.

Chesapeake hosts its fourth of six games against Harrisburg Friday. Left-hander Cade Povich is set to go for the Baysox, making his second start of a major league rehab while the Senators counter with lefty Isaac Lyon (1-3, 6.14 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm Friday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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