Braylen Wimmer Homers in Yard Goats 7-1 Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell 7-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The Boston Red-Sox affiliate got started early, scoring three runs in the second inning and adding four more in the third. The Yard Goats attempted a comeback later in the game when Braylen Wimmer solo homered to start the seventh. Hartford left-hander Griffin Herring helped keep the Sea Dogs off the board allowing just three hits while striking out six after entering in the sixth inning before exiting during the ninth. Wimmers has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games. Gage Ziehl pitched 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Portland scored first in the top of the second with three runs. Brooks Brannon and Johanfran Garcia got it started for the Sea Dogs, both who singled before Marvin Alcantara drove in Brannon with an RBI single. Garcia then scored on a sacrifice fly by Nelly Taylor, and Ahbram Liendo added an RBI single to give Portland a 3-0 lead over Hartford.

The Sea Dogs kept the offense rolling in the third inning, scoring four more runs. Migeul Bleis led off the inning with a double and then later scored on a double by Nate Baez to make it 4-0.

Marvin Alcantara followed with an RBI single, scoring Baez and the Sea Dogs extended their lead to 5-0. Later in the inning, Caden Rose capped it off with a two-run single to center-field. Portland led 7-0 after three innings.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the seventh inning when Braylen Wimmer blasted a solo home run into the second deck, the first home run of this series. The solo shot cut Portland's lead to 7-1.

Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs on 10 hits over five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out one. Griffin Herring took over in the sixth inning and provided a strong outing out of the bullpen, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. The left hander allowed just three hits while striking out six to keep Portland off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

The Yard Goats will continue their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at 7:10 pm. It's Pink Out the Park and Hartford will be wearing special edition pink uniforms, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a pink hat! RHP Connor Staine will take the mound for Hartford and RHP John Holobetz will be on the mound for Portland. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP- Gage Ziehl (4-2)

LP- Jake Brooks (1-5)







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.