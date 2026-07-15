Sunday Is Family Fun Day at Dunkin' Park

Published on July 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will hold a Family Fun Day with an exhibition baseball game this Sunday, July 19th at 1:00 PM at Dunkin' Park. The family-friendly event will be highlighted by a 7-inning baseball game between the Bouncing Pickles and Thunder Chickens, featuring players from the Greater Hartford Twilight League. Ticket also includes mini-golf, inflatables, face-painting, crafts, mascots, kids run the bases, and concessions will be open for the game. Family Fun Day is presented by Hartford HeathCare. General admission tickets are $10 (Kids 3 & under are free) and are available for purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com. The event is open to all media.

What: Family Fun Day with Bouncing Pickles vs Thunder Chickens 7-Inning Baseball Game

When: Sunday, July 19th 1:00 PM Gates open at 12:00 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale along with group tickets, and hospitality suites. Tickets are also on sale for the Eastern League Playoffs in September. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, July 28th to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







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