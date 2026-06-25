June 25, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Portland Sea Dogs evened up the series against the Hartford Yard Goats with a dominant 10-4 win on Wednesday evening. Matt Fraizer was three-for four with two runs, two RBI and a walk, and now has at least one hit in each of his first four games with the Sea Dogs. Jack Winnay recorded his first hit and multi-hit game at the Double-A level. Franklin Arias had his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, his 26th of the season. Baez and Alcantara also recorded multi-hit games, and LHP Michael Sansone earned the win in his home state of Connecticut.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS Portland and Hartford have been evenly matched all season, with a 10-10 record against each other. Of those 20 games, 16 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including eight one-run games, five two-run games and three three-run games.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias is on a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games with three three-hit games to close the series against Somerset and open against Hartford. He now has 26 multi-hit games this season (out of 59 total games). In his last four games, Arias is 11-for-20 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI.

CHECKING IN ON THE NEWCOMERS Outfielder Matt Fraizer made his debut for Portland on June 20th against Somerset. Fraizer has a hit in all four games hes played in, including a three-hit night last night, two doubles, a triple, and three RBI. Third baseman Jack Winnay has played in two games for Portland, recording his first Double-A hit and multi-hit game last night. He also has four walks in his first two games after recording 53 walks in 56 games with High-A Greenville.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH Johanfran Garcia is riding a team-high 22-game on base streak with at least one hit in every game but one in the month of June. In June, Garcia is batting .422 (27-for-64) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the best average (among players with more than six games played) and most hits in the Eastern League. He earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday, reaching base for the 20th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .290 (18-for-62) with four doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .417 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team (34) behind Franklin Arias (38) and Brooks Brannon (36), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (20).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland is top three in the Eastern League in runs (124), SLG%.(455), OBP (.357), extra base hits (74), and total bases (316). They lead the league in AVG (.271) hits (188) and doubles (45).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 25, 2003 - Jeremy Owens leaped above the left-center field wall to rob Tyler Minges of a game-tying home run with 2 outs in the ninth inning, securing Portland's 5-3 win over Akron.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (3-2, 4.56 ERA) is set for his team-leading twelfth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in eight of his 11 starts this season, including his last five in a row. In his last outing against Somerset, Ziehl allowed two runs on four hits and one home run with no walks and nine strikeouts, including seven in a row. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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