Akron Walked off in Wild Extra Inning Game

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied back in three different innings including putting up four in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 in extra innings on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

After Akron put up three in the top of the 10th, Richmond came alive in the bottom half. A sac-fly by Jean Carlos Sio and doubles by Jack Payton and Diego Velasquez plated four runs and gave Richmond the 6-5 win.

Mound Presence

Jack Campbell worked around traffic most of the night. The Flying Squirrels got a runner on in every inning against the right-hander, but he was able to keep Richmond off the board through the first three innings. The Flying Squirrels got two one with two outs to chase Campbell in the fourth. Sean Matson allowed the game tying double, but an excellent relay throw by Alex Mooney cut down the go-ahead run at the plate. In total, Campbell worked 3.2 innings allowing one run while striking out four. Matson worked 1.1 scoreless innings. Matt Jachec fanned five over two scoreless innings. Alaska Abney allowed an unearned run over two innings. Reid Johnston allowed four runs (three earned) in extras.

Duck Tales

Akron played from in front on Thursday as Maick Collado singled home Jacob Cozart in the top of the second inning to make it 1-0 Akron. After Richmond tied the game in the fourth, Akron retook the lead in the sixth when Alfonsin Rosario scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1 RubberDucks. In extra innings, Cozart worked a bases loaded walk to bring home the go-ahead run. Wuilfredo Antunez reached on a fielder's choice with bases loaded to plate a second run. Collado singled home Rosario to cap the three-run top of the 10th for the RubberDucks.

Notebook

Collado's second inning single was hit first hit and RBI at Double-A...Rosario reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 11 games....Akron falls to 2-5 in extra innings this season...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 6,779.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Friday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.13 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-2, 3.79 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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