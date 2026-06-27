Akron Slugs Three Homers in 10-1 Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Alfonsin Rosario, Cameron Barstad and Alex Mooney all homered in the Akron RubberDucks 10-1 rout of the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

Up 2-1 entering the top of the sixth, Akron looked to pull away. Rosario doubled to open the inning before Jacob Cozart walked to put runners on first and second. Mooney then reached on a bunt single, which caused an errant throw to first allowing Rosario to score and make it 3-1 RubberDucks. Jose Devers followed with a sac-fly to score Cozart. Maick Collado followed with a sac-fly of his own to score Mooney and put the RubberDucks ahead 5-1.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle was able to dance around danger most of the night on Friday. Despite getting a runner on against him every inning, the only blemish against the left-hander came in the bottom of the third on a solo home run. In total, Hartle fired four innings allowing one run while striking out three. Carter Rustad fired 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jack Carey struck out three over 2.1 scoreless innings to complete the win.

Duck Tales

Akron took the early lead in the top of the first when Rosario launched a two-out solo home run to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Barstad added on to the lead in the third when he led off the inning with a solo home run putting Akron ahead 2-0. After the three-run sixth, the RubberDucks broke the game wide open with a huge seventh. Juan Benjamin opened the inning with a double before coming around to score on Nick Mitchell's RBI single. Later in the inning, Cozart worked a two-out walk to put runners at the corners. Mooney launched a three-run home run to left field to Akron ahead 9-1. The RubberDucks added one more in the eighth. Mitchell walked with one out before advancing to third on a single by Jaison Chourio. Rosario followed with a groundout that scored Mitchell making it 10-1 Akron.

Notebook

All nine RubberDucks batters picked up a hit in the win while six of the nine scored a run...Rosario's home run was his seventh in June and team-leading 13th on the year...Both of Barstad's homers this season have come against Richmond at CarMax Park...In two games this series, Rustad has struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless innings of relief...Game Time: 2:58...Attendance: 7,659.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (2-5, 5.51 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Greg Farone (1-7, 6.35 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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