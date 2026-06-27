Senators Offense Keeps Pouring It On, Top Baysox, 8-3, to Win Third Straight
Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
BOWIE, Md. - Timely hits kept coming for the Senators Friday night, scoring eight runs on 10 hits to beat the Baysox 8-3. After snapping a four-game losing streak, Harrisburg has won three straight.
The scoring opened in the second after Sam Petersen reached on catcher's interference. The next hitter, Caleb Lomavita, blasted a two-run shot to left to take a 2-0 lead. It's Lomavita's 10th homer of the season.
The Sens have scored first in each game this series.
In the third, after Johnathon Thomas and Devin Fitz-Gerald singled, Petersen drilled a two-out double to score them both and take a 4-0 lead.
Petersen went 1-for-1 with the double, a walk and two hit by pitches, reaching base in all five trips to the plate.
RHP Isaac Lyon shut out the Baysox through the first four frames before Chesapeake chased him in the fifth, scoring twice to cut the Harrisburg lead in half.
Lyon went 4.2 innings, allowing the two runs on four hits, two walks and six strikeouts. LHP Alex Young (W, 1-0) followed with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out three.
Later, the Senators scored again in the seventh on a two-out, two-RBI triple from Caleb Lomavita to push back in front 6-2.
Lomavita went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple, walk and four RBIs.
The Baysox added a run in the bottom of the seventh, then trailing 6-3.
But another insurance run scored in the top of the eighth on a two-out RBI single from Fitz-Gerald to drive in Kervin Pichardo.
Getting the final out of the seventh and pitching the eighth, RHP Thomas Schultz tossed his eighth scoreless outing in a row. He allowed a hit and struck out two.
Then the Sens scored in the third straight frame, plating a run without a hit in the ninth when Lomavita came in on a wild pitch.
RHP Chance Huff closed the game with a scoreless ninth, striking out one along the way.
Game Fve of the series comes Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.
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