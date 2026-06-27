Fisher Cats and Patriots Rained out on Friday

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-1, 36-34) and Somerset Patriots (1-2, 38-34) from playing their Friday game at Delta Dental Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up on June 27 as a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 PM. Gates will open at 4:00 PM EDT.

Tickets can be exchanged at the box office for any home game during the 2026 season. New Hampshire has taken two out of the first three games against Somerset as the Cats search for their first series win of the second half.

First pitch for game one on Saturday is slated for 5:05 PM EDT. Pregame coverage begins at 4:45 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Saturday is Toy Story Night, with specialty on-field themed jerseys available for auction throughout the game, with all benefits going to the Fisher Cats Foundation. The Fisher Cats and Patriots close down the series on Sunday with Blippi and Meekah visiting Delta Dental Stadium.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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