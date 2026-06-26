June 26, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT...The Sea Dogs offense continued to impress in a 7-1 win against the Yard Goats on Thursday night, their second in a row. Portland recorded 14 hits for the second straight night, with multi-hit games from Arias, Baez, Brannon, Garcia, and Alcantara. For Arias, it was his fifth consecutive multi-hit game, and his 27th of the season. Baez and Arias are now tied for the team lead in doubles with 15 each. RHP Gage Ziehl had another excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless through 5.2 innings of work, his sixth straight start allowing two or fewer runs.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS Portland and Hartford have been evenly matched all season, with Portland leading the season series 11-10. Of those 21 games, 16 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including eight one-run games, five two-run games and three three-run games. The last two Sea Dogs wins mark the first time in the season series that either team has won by 4+ runs two games in a row.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias is on a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games, including three three-hit games. He now has 27 multi-hit games this season (out of 60 total games). In his last five games, Arias is 13-for-25 (.342) with five doubles, a home run and three RBI. His .325 AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

CHECKING IN ON THE NEWCOMERS Outfielder Matt Fraizer made his debut for Portland on June 20th against Somerset. Fraizer has a hit in all four games hes played in, including a three-hit night on Wednesday, two doubles, a triple, and three RBI. Infielder Jack Winnay has played in two games for Portland, recording his first Double-A hit and multi-hit game Wednesday night. He also has four walks in his first two games after recording 53 walks in 56 games with High-A Greenville.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH Johanfran Garcia is riding a team-high 23-game on-base streak with at least one hit in every game but one in the month of June. In June, Garcia is batting .420 (29-for-69) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the best average (among players with more than six games played) and most hits in the Eastern League. He earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI double last night, reaching base for the 21st straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .288 (19-for-66) with five doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .407 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team (35) behind Franklin Arias (38) and Brooks Brannon (36), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (21).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern league in AVG (.276) hits (202), extra base hits (79), doubles (50) and total bases (335). They are top three in the Eastern League in runs (131), SLG%.(457), and OBP (.357).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 26, 2000 - Nate Bump tossed the only complete game 1-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0, 7-inning win over Binghamton.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 5.01 ERA) will make his thirteenth appearance and twelfth start of the season. He has dealt 61 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched. In his last outing against Somerset on June 20th, Holobetz gave up four runs on seven hits and two home runs, with one walk and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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