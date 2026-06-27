Reading's Offense and Bullpen Combine to Stifle Altoona in 9-1 Victory

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Altoona, PA - The Reading Fightin' Phils (32-41) defeated the Altoona Curve (33-40) by a final score of 9-1 on Friday night.

The two squads sent a pair of left-handers to the hill with Adam Seminaris for Reading and Dominic Perachi for Altoona. Perachi began his outing by retiring Pedro Leon on the game's first out before issuing a pair of walks to Aroon Escobar and Alex Binelas. Raylin Heredia stepped in next to shoot a single into right field on the first pitch he saw to load the bases. Designated hitter Caleb Ricketts then connected for a sacrifice fly to score Escobar for the game's first run. Erick Brito would follow up with a single to score Binelas and hand the Fightins an early 2-0 lead.

Seminaris needed 31 pitches to get through his first two innings of work, racking up four punchouts within that span. His offense continued to provide him with run support. Following picking his first out of the third inning, Perachi was lifted for reliever Emmanuel Chapman after 47 pitches. Reading immediately on the newcomer as a Ricketts double followed by another Brito single would make it a 3-0 score.

The game began to cruise along before a scary moment occurred in the bottom of the fourth. Seminaris squared off against Callan Moss in a 3-1 count when he was struck on his throwing wrist with a comeback liner off the bat of Moss. Seminaris was in discomfort almost immediately when Manager Al Pedrique and the Reading training staff exited the dugout to check on him. The southpaw was then pulled from the game with injury, finishing his night tossing 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, and striking out six batters. Estibenzon Jimenez came on in relief of Seminaris for 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up two punchouts.

The next score of the contest would come in the sixth inning for Reading, when Escobar deposited a three-run homer over the left-field wall to blow the game open at 6-0. Altoona would answer back in the half of the inning on a solo homer from Moss off of Reading's Jack Dallas to get the Curve into the scoring column. Although that would be the first and only run scored on the night for Altoona, the Fightins kept their foot on the pedal as they tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh, thanks to hits from both Bryson Ware and Riley Tirotta. They added one more tally to the board in the ninth to cap the final run line at 9-1.

The Fightins were led offensively by Erick Brito and Riley Tirotta, who each collected three knocks and combined for six of Reading's 14 total hits on the evening. They also received 6.2 innings of relief out of the bullpen from the collective group of Jimenez, Dallas, Christian McGowan, and Aaron Combs following Seminaris' exit. Jimenez (1-0) earned the win for Reading for his first official decision of the season, as Perachi (1-2) picked up the loss for Altoona.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera (2-4, 9.79 ERA) will start for Reading and will be opposed by Peyton Stumbo (1-5, 5.14 ERA) for Altoona.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Altoona, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Peyton Stumbo for Altoona. A video stream is available via

MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday night, the first 1,500 adults 21 and older receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt, thanks to Yuengling. Wednesday night is a Princess Tribute, along with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Savage Auto Group. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, A Stone's Throw LLC, and Island Pizza. Friday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Saturday features another Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, sponsored by Dog Training Elite. The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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