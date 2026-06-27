Kokoska's Return Sparks Comeback Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-3 on Friday night in front of 6,245 fans at Dunkin' Park. Zach Kokoska cracked a two run single to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Andy Perez's sacrifice fly scored Dyan Jorge in the eighth giving the Yard Goats the lead. Connor Staine and Fidel Ulloa limited the Sea Dogs to just three runs. Kokoska, recently added off the injured list, led off the third with a rocket double to score Hartford's first run.

Miguel Bleis led off the game with a home run off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine. Staine went on to retire the next seven batters, including the side of the order in the second. He worked a season high seven innings and allowed just three runs, with a walk and four strikeouts.

In the top of the third, the Sea Dogs added to their lead. Abraham Liendo walked and stole second before Miguel Bleis followed with a ground ball to Hartford's Andy Perez. Perez's throw to third was late, keeping everyone safe. Bleis then stole second, and the throw sailed high, allowing Liendo to score from third and extend Portland's lead to 2-0.

Hartford's Zach Kokoska started the third inning with a leadoff double off the wall in center field. A couple batters later, on a wild pitch Kokoska moved to third. An RBI infield single from Dyan Jorge scored Kokoska, and the Yard Goats cut the deficit 2-1.

Sea Dog's leadoff hitter Miguel Bleis struck again in the top of the fifth inning, hitting his second solo home run of the game to extend Portland's lead to 3-1.

In the seventh inning the Yard Goats even the score. Andy Perez led off the frame with a single before Braylen Wimmer was hit by a pitch and Bryant Betancourt singled to load the bases. Perez was then forced out at home on Aidan Longwell's fielder's choice, but Zach Kokoska followed and delivered with a two-run single to center field, scoring Wimmer and Betancourt to tie the game at 3-3.

Hartford took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth. Dyan Jorge led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error before moving to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Andy Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Jorge to score and giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

Hartford took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dyan Jorge led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error before moving to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Andy Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Jorge to score and giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

The Yard Goats will only have two games left of their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs. Their next game will be Saturday night at 6:10 pm, with gates opening at 4:30 pm. It's American 250 with Patriotic Fireworks night, so be sure to stay and watch the fireworks show following the last out! The game will be televised on NESN+, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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