Sea Dogs Fall, 4-3, in Hartford

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-2) (37-35) bats fell quiet late as the Hartford Yard Goats (2-2) (41-31) came back to win 4-3 on Friday night, evening the series at 2-2.

Miguel Bleis recorded his first multi-home run game at the Double-A level, his fourth of his minor league career. Ahbram Liendo extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a walk and a single.

Bleis started the game with a bang, hitting a leadoff home run on a two-strike count. Portland tacked on another run in the third thanks to heads up baserunning. Liendo walked and stole second, advancing to third on a fielder's choice hit by Bleis. During Alcantara's at bat, Bleis stole second and an overthrow to center field allowed Liendo to score.

Hartford got on the board in the third inning with a double and a single, before Bleis left the park for the second time in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-1.

Hartford tied the game with a Zach Kokoska two-RBI single in the seventh. Andy Perez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Hartford took the 4-3 win, the ninth one-run game played between Portland and Hartford this season.

RHP Fidel Ulloa (3-1, 2.63 ERA) earned the win, holding Portland scoreless and hitless through 2.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts. RHP Reidis Sena (1-2, 4.70 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in 1.0 innings pitched.

On Saturday night, the Sea Dogs will face the Yard Goats for game five of this week's series at Dunkin' Park. RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 1.46 ERA) will face a pitcher to be announced for Hartford, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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