Serwa's Dominance Headlines SeaWolves' Shutout

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - Kenny Serwa twirled his second consecutive scoreless outing and Peyton Graham swiped a career-high four bases as the Erie SeaWolves (3-1, 39-33) blanked the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-3, 28-45) with a 6-0 win on Friday night.

The knuckleballer had full control of the Force on Star Wars Night at UPMC Park, missing bats throughout 5.2 innings of work while allowing just two hits.

Erie's offense backed Serwa with two first-inning runs against Binghamton starting pitcher Channing Austin in his Double-A debut. Seth Stephenson and Peyton Graham each reached to start the game and increased the pressure on Austin. Binghamton's fourth balk of the week brought home the first run before Graham came across on a Thayron Liranzo RBI groundout.

The SeaWolves added another run in the second after back-to-back walks chased Austin from the game and a wild pitch scored Max Burt to push the lead to three.

From there, the teams traded zeros for 11 consecutive half-innings. Serwa turned things over to Yoniel Curet for his UPMC Park debut and the hard-throwing right-hander worked around a hit and a pair of walks to keep Binghamton off the board.

On the other side, former SeaWolves pitcher Max Green dazzled in relief. Green spent the 2021 season in Erie and has returned to the Eastern League with the Rumble Ponies. The left-hander tossed 4.2 scoreless innings before Erie broke through with two outs in the eighth. Garrett Pennington laced a ground-ball single and Justice Bigbie followed with a single of his own to set the stage for Andrew Jenkins' seventh home run of the year to double the Erie lead to 6-0.

Tanner Kohlhepp picked up his fourth save of the season by recording the final six outs and allowing just one hit.

Despite a quieter offensive night, the SeaWolves ran rampant on the bases. Erie swiped six bags for the third time this season, including four by Peyton Graham. The infielder's four stolen bases match the best mark by a SeaWolves player in at least the last 20 seasons, joining Gage Workman, who accomplished the feat in 2022.

Tigers' top pitching prospect Andrew Sears makes his first start at UPMC Park in 2026 after returning from the injured list with a pair of strong starts on the road in Harrisburg. Binghamton goes with right-hander R.J. Gordon. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

-Erie SeaWolves-







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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