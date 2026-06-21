Devers Dinger Gives Ducks Day Game Win and Series Split
Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Jose Devers first Double-A home run powered the Akron RubberDucks past the Altoona Curve 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
After Altoona tied the game in the seventh, Akron got back in front in the eighth. With one out, Devers launched a home run to the bullpens in right-center to put the RubberDucks ahead 4-3.
Mound Presence
Caden Favors was sharp once again for the RubberDucks. The left-hander ran into some trouble in the second inning allowing two runs but bounced back quickly to hold the Curve in check the rest of his afternoon. In total, Favors tossed 4.2 innings allowing the two runs on five hits while striking out six. Jay Driver struck out the only batter he faced. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless sixth. Sean Matson allowed a run over an inning and two-thirds. Matt Jachec worked a perfect inning and a third to pick up the win.
Duck Tales
Akron struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. Nick Mitchell opened the game with a double before coming around to score on a single by Alfonsin Rosario to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Altoona got two in the second, Akron struck back in the fifth. Maick Collado, Mitchell and Jaison Chourio all walked to load the bases with one out. Rosario lifted a sac-fly to left to the game 2-2. Jacob Cozart followed with an RBI single to score Mitchell and put the Ducks ahead 3-2.
Notebook
Devers picked up three hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games...The win on Sunday game Akron the series split with Altoona...Favors allowed just three runs and struck out 13 over 9.2 innings combined between his two starts this week...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 5,834.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading Richmond to start a six-game series against the Flying Squirrels to open the second half of the season. The series at CarMax Park begins on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. The RubberDucks return to Akron to start a 12 games in two weeks stretch on Tuesday, June 30. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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