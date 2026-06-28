Richmond Rallies Late to Beat Akron, 8-7

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs over the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 8-7 on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

Trailing 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Flying Squirrels started to come alive. Richmond scored three times in the sixth to cut Akron's lead down to 7-5. In the seventh, Bo Davidson tied the game with a two-run home run. Two batters later, Sabin Ceballos launched a solo home run to put Richmond ahead 8-7.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors was dominant for most of the night. The only real blemish against the left-hander was a third inning two-run home run. After the homer, Favors retired the next eight in a row with six strikeouts. He left the game after allowing a walk and a single to open the sixth. Jack Jasiak entered allowing a walk, sac-fly and two-run single before getting back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. In total, Favors worked five innings allowing four runs while striking out nine. Jasiak allowed four runs over two innings. Adam Tulloch struck out two over a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron scored first on Saturday with a big third inning. After Nick Mitchell walked to open the inning, Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario lined back-to-back doubles to left field to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. Alex Mooney worked a walk later in the inning to set up Wuilfredo Antunez. The Ducks left fielder launched a three-run home run to the bullpen in right to put Akron ahead 5-0. After Richmond scored two in the bottom of the third, the RubberDucks got those runs back in the sixth. Jose Devers opened the inning with a single before coming around to score on Juan Benjamin's RBI double. Mitchell followed with an RBI single to make it 7-2 Akron.

Notebook

Rosario extended his season-long on-base streak to 13 games...Mitchell has recorded an RBI single in back-to-back games...Favors nine strikeouts mark a season-high...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 7,630.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Sunday, June 28 at 5:05 p.m. In a rematch of Tuesday night, Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-4, 5.83 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Charlie McDaniel (2-0, 3.86 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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