Senators Fall Short in Second-Half Opener, Lose Tuesday Night 4-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Johnathon Thomas'two-run homer, but the Baysox rallied late to win 4-2. Chesapeake scored three in the sixth to take the lead and added another run in the seventh.

With Leandro Pineda on first after drawing a walk, Thomas battled at the plate after initially falling down in the count 1-2. On the eighth pitch he saw from the Baysox's LHP Luis DeLeón, Thomas hit a hooking line drive that doinked off the leftfield foul pole to take a 2-0 lead.

After the homer, DeLeón retired the next 10 Harrisburg batters in a row to finish his outing. The Sens managed only one other hit after the homer, an eighth-inning single from Devin Fitz-Gerald.

Meanwhile, RHP Josh Randall put together another strong start, tossing five shutout innings on just two hits, a walk and two strikeouts.

Trouble came in the sixth against LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-4). After a leadoff walk and base hit, Chesapeake's Anderson De Los Santos hit an opposite-field three-run homer to put the Baysox in front 3-2.

In the seventh, an unearned run scored against RHP Chance Huff on an error. With a man at third and one out, Ethan Anderson hit a ground ball to Cayden Wallace at third who fielded cleanly on a backhand. Wallace threw home to get the runner, but Caleb Lomavita 's glove had been knocked off by the swing of Anderson so he could not make the play.

The run scored to stretch the deficit to 4-2.

RHP Aaron Shortridge retired the side in order in the eighth, striking out two.

LHP Alex Young (0-0) is scheduled to make his Senators debut with the start Wednesday night as the Senators look to get their first second-half win. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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