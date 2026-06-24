Fightin Phils Drop Series Opener to Curve

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - It was a 10-hit night for the Altoona Curve (1-0; 32-38) as they downed the Reading Fightin Phils (0-1; 30-40) 9-4 in the first game of the season's second half.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the top of the second. Alex Binelas reached on one-out double, his sixth of the season, and scored when the following batter Bryson Ware singled to put Reading up 1-0.

Altoona responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Omar Alfonzo reached on a leadoff single, then three batters later, Ivan Brethrowr lifted his second home run of the season to put the home team up 2-1.

Reading did not waste any time and tacked on one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Hits from Riley Tirotta and Bryan Rincon contributed in the third, then Alex Binelas lifted his club-leading 16th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Pedro Leon then followed with a solo shot in the fifth.

The Curve responded each time though. They scored a run in the third when Lonnie White Jr. doubled home Derek Berg. In the fourth, it was a Shalin Polanco tripled that plated Brethrowr, and then Jack Brannigan and Will Taylor each homered in a two-run fifth to put Altoona up 6-4.

From there, it was all Altoona as the Curve scored the final three runs of the night. Alfonzo singled home Jack Brannigan in the seventh and Duce Gourson had a two-run single in the eighth.

Braydon Tucker battled through 3.2 innings for Reading, firing 94 pitches. Tucker allowed three-earned runs and struck out seven. Jack Dallas (L, 1-1) followed with 1.1 innings of relief, surrendering two runs. Christian McGowan and Aaron Combs both followed out of the bullpen for Reading.

Matt Ager (W, 3-1) started for Altoona and allowed four runs on six hits across five innings, along with seven strikeouts. The Curve's bullpen finished the game with four-scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Altoona, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6 p.m. RHP Gage Wood will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Connor Oliver for Altoona. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday night, the first 1,500 adults 21 and older receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt, thanks to Yuengling. Wednesday night is a Princess Tribute, along with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Savage Auto Group. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, A Stone's Throw LLC, and Island Pizza. Friday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Saturday features another Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, sponsored by Dog Training Elite. The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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